44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares climbed 42.3% to $0.3801 after declining 10% on Tuesday. The company reported quarterly results last month.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) climbed 28.5% to $6.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares gained 26.7% to $0.76 after falling over 48% on Tuesday. Hermitage Offshore Services, last week, announced an appeal of NYSE delisting determination.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 24.3% to $9.16. Gogo shares gained 43% on Tuesday after it was announced Intelsat is acquiring the commercial aviation business of Gogo for $400 million.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares climbed 22,6% to $9.65 after the company’s CEO, CFO and Director bought 1.96 million shares in the company.
- Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FEAC) gained 21.1% to $13.32.
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) gained 19.4% to $21.49. Clearfield will virtually participate at the following financial conferences during September.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) rose 19% to $5.58 after the company acquired Geneva Consulting Group.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 16.6% to $4.5701. NanoViricides is scheduled to present COVID-19 drug update at The LD 500 virtual conference on September 3.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) surged 16.1% to $26.07. Graf Industrial, on Tuesday, announced a business update on Velodyne Lidar and reaffirmed FY20 sales outlook.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 14.9% to $0.6202. J.Jill shares jumped 40% on Tuesday after the company announced a transaction support agreement that would result in a waiver of any past non-compliance with the terms of the company's credit facilities.
- Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 14.8% to $4.075.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) rose 14.6% to $13.76 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) gained 14.5% to $13.75.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-A) gained 12.2% to $73.67 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) climbed 12% to $51.60 after the company reported collaboration with Walmart to bring affordable and high-quality healthcare to Texas.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 11.9% to $6.78 after the company reported 70% of its US theatres will be open by September 4.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) gained 11.2% to $3.38. Baudax Bio, last week, said it was awarded a Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier for ANJESO.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares rose 10.9% to $0.2882 after declining over 33% on Tuesday. Shiloh Industries, earlier during the week, entered into stock and asset purchase agreement with Grouper Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of MiddleGround Capital LLC. The company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the transaction.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) gained 9.1% to $9.55 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) gained 8.9% to $1.0653. Borqs Technologies, last week, said it received a purchase order of over $15 million for mobile point-of-sale device in India.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) rose 6.5% to $32.69 after surging around 10% on Tuesday. The company is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) gained 5% to $38.74 after the company announced Michael Jordan has joined the board as a special advisor.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) gained 4.3% to $7.31 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 3.2% to $0.9389 after the company announced it received Romanian regulatory approval to begin Phase 1b Covid-19 clinical trial.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dipped 25.9% to $17.28. At Home Group reported upbeat results for its second quarter. However, the company did not issue any guidance due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19.
- Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares tumbled 23.5% to $2.87 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares fell 20.8% to $5.74 following reports judges have been assigned in its appeal of a Nevada court ruling concerning Vascepa.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares declined 16.9% to $78.66 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) dropped 16% to $2.68 after the company priced its 2.4 million unit public offering at $4 per unit.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) fell 15.6% to $1.73. Aptorum Group announced a video update discussing positive data on SACT-1 against neuroblastoma and other potential tumor types.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares declined 13.1% to $7.47 after dropped 26% on Tuesday. Applied UV priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) dipped 12.8% to $32.84. Acutus Medical, last month, priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) declined 12.6% to $30.51.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) dropped 11.8% to $8.34.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) shares fell 10.8% to $28.76. Credit Suisse downgraded Youdao from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $35 price target.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 8.2% to $0.7250 after dropping over 10% on Tuesday.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) dropped 8% to $33.13 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales..
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 7.5% to $0.26 after rising over 8% on Tuesday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 7.5% to $438.84 on continued momentum from yesterday after the company announced a $5 billion offering of its common stock. Baillie Gifford & Co reported a 4.25% passive stake in the company, lowering stake from 6.32%.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) fell 7% to $34.10 after gaining 12% on Tuesday. PagerDuty is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 6.7% to $2.64. Plus Therapeutics shares climbed over 15% on Tuesday after the company announced the Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for Rhenium NanoLiposomes for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma.
- Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) fell 5.1% to $39.08 after reporting Q2 results.
- Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) dropped 5% to $71.34 after the company announced a common stock offering of 2.207 million shares.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas