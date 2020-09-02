Why American Airlines Is Trading Lower Today
American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after Berenberg downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $14 to $10 per share.
American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.
American Airlines's stock traded down 1.83% to $12.86 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.67 and a 52-week low of $8.25.
Latest Ratings for AAL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2020
|Berenberg
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Sell
|Jul 2020
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Market Perform
|Jul 2020
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Hold
