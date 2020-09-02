Market Overview

Why American Airlines Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2020 12:52pm   Comments
American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after Berenberg downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $14 to $10 per share.

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

American Airlines's stock traded down 1.83% to $12.86 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.67 and a 52-week low of $8.25.

Latest Ratings for AAL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020BerenbergDowngradesHoldSell
Jul 2020Raymond JamesUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Jul 2020StifelMaintainsHold

