Why ADiTx Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2020 12:52pm   Comments
ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company priced its 2.4 million unit public offering at $4 per unit.

ADiTx Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage, life sciences company which focuses on prolong life and enhance life quality of transplanted patients. The firm develop products designed to induce tolerance to transplanted organs. The firm's immunosuppressive (anti-rejection) drugs has made possible life-saving organ transplantation procedures as these drugs prevent or delay organ rejection.

It's also developing a technology called Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi) which utilizes tolerogenic approach that utilizes the body's natural process of cell death, to deliver a modified antigen that signals the immune system to become tolerant to transplanted tissues.

ADiTx Therapeutics traded down 16.46% to $2.66 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.58 and a 52-week low of $2.35

