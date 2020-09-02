Market Overview

Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2020 12:48pm   Comments
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, potentially selling off following Tuesday's strength. Shares gained on Tuesday following bullish commentary from Needham.

Roku's TV streaming platform allows users to discover and access a variety of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. The operating segments of the company are Player and Platform.

It derives key revenue from the Player segment which consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company's website.

Roku's stock traded down 1.75% to $176.14 per share at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $185.44 and a 52-week low of $58.22.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

