Dunkin, TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio 'Making Their Relationship Official'

TikTok's most-followed personality Charli D'Amelio and Dunkin's parent company Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) are now "making their relationship official," the coffee chain said in a press release.

What Happened: D'Amelio, known to her tens of millions of fans simply as "Charli," is known as an avid fan of Dunkin.'

The two are bringing their "mutual crush to the next level" as part of a partnership that will bring Charli's favorite coffee order to the Dunkin' menu.

Charli's beverage of choice — a medium Dunkin' Cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl — is now a menu item and will be known as "The Charli," the company said.

Why It's Important: Charli runs on Dunkin,' and now "Dunkin' runs on Charli," Drayton Martin, the company's vice president of brand stewardship, said in a press release.

"This is the partnership fans have been rooting for since Charli first danced onto TikTok with her Dunkin' Cold Brew in hand," Martin said.

"Charli is one of our biggest fans and the feeling is mutual. We're thrilled to finally make it official and make it easy for people to run on Dunkin' just like Charli."

What's Next: To promote the drink and its mobile app, Dunkin' is offering members an extra 100 bonus points on digital orders, or half of what's required for a free beverage reward.

Charli will also be "taking over" Dunkin's social media channels in September with exclusive content, a special augmented reality Instagram filter and more.

DNKN Price Action: Dunkin' shares were higher by 2.47% at $78.06 ahead of the close Wednesday.

Related Links:

Dunkin' Brands Analyst Says Q2 Positives Outweigh The Negatives

BofA's Restaurant Pair Trade: Upgrade Dunkin, Downgrade Cheesecake Factory

Photo courtesy of Dunkin' Brands.