Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insider Buys LiveXLive Media Shares

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2020 12:01pm   Comments
Share:

Chairman Ellin Robert S filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Wednesday, September 2. The insider bought 400 shares of LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) at $2.74 on Monday, Aug 31, and bought 2,000 shares at $2.72 on Tuesday, Sep 01. After the transactions, the executive's stake in LiveXLive Media Inc. movedto 1,438,746 shares. LiveXLive Media was trading 6% lower from the previous closing price.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

 

Related Articles (LIVX)

Insider Buys LiveXLive Media Stock
Insider Buys LiveXLive Media Shares
Insider Buys LiveXLive Media's Stock
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider TradeNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com