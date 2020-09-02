Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2020 10:37am   Comments
Share:

During Wednesday's morning trading, 196 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ: BNSO).
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) traded up 2577.66% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3,550.00.
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares set a new yearly high of $231.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% on the session.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares broke to $1,684.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares hit a yearly high of $1,678.09. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $298.93 with a daily change of down 2.05%.
  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit $137.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Visa (NYSE: V) shares reached a new 52-week high of $216.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.02%.
  • Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $151.33.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $589.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.7%.
  • Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares hit a yearly high of $139.91. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $536.88 on Wednesday, moving down 0.14%.
  • Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares were down 2.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $284.48.
  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $212.45.
  • Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.56 with a daily change of up 0.84%.
  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.22. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $356.55.
  • Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock made a new 52-week high of $243.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $372.29. The stock traded up 2.3% on the session.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares broke to $118.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.31%.
  • Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $258.35.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.00. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $197.55. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $625.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $86.58 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.83%.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $501.09 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.0%.
  • S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $374.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.94%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares hit $747.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.24%.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $165.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 3.96%.
  • Square (NYSE: SQ) shares were down 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $170.97.
  • Deere (NYSE: DE) stock hit a yearly high price of $219.71. The stock later traded down 0.03% for the day.
  • Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $305.81. Shares traded up 0.53%.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares hit $202.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.02%.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares hit a yearly high of $690.92. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $227.95 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.58%.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares hit $106.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.
  • Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $300.86 with a daily change of up 1.09%.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $258.30. Shares traded up 0.99%.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $399.50. Shares later traded down 0.12%.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares hit $290.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.83%.
  • TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares hit a yearly high of $83.67. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.67 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) stock made a new 52-week high of $295.59 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 2.95% for the day.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1,384.46. Shares later traded down 0.55%.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $339.50.
  • Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $225.86 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.88% for the day.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $228.15. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • Amphenol (NYSE: APH) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.31%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.23.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares were down 3.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $153.09 for a change of down 3.74%.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to $354.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
  • Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.83. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.
  • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.90.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares were down 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.79 for a change of down 0.32%.
  • Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares set a new yearly high of $228.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) stock hit a yearly high price of $208.96. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares set a new yearly high of $150.76 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
  • Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $105.00. Shares traded up 0.02%.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares were up 2.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.50.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock hit a yearly high price of $155.84. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $988.83. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
  • AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares set a new yearly high of $16.30 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.49% on the session.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares hit a yearly high of $353.55. The stock later traded down 2.22% on the session.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.11 on Wednesday, moving up 1.37%.
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares broke to $512.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.85%.
  • Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.64 with a daily change of down 1.59%.
  • NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares broke to $21.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares set a new yearly high of $163.80 this morning. The stock later traded down 1.36% on the session.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares set a new yearly high of $92.66 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares broke to $92.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.22%.
  • W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $370.62 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
  • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.38%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $337.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.03%.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares were down 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.00.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares were up 0.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.36 for a change of up 0.73%.
  • MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $258.05. Shares later traded down 1.39%.
  • IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $183.65 on Wednesday, moving up 0.04%.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.96.
  • HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $320.81.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.53 on Wednesday, later moving down 0.81%.
  • Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.52. The stock later traded down 0.24% for the day.
  • Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded up 1.76%.
  • PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.25 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 0.49% for the day.
  • Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares hit a yearly high of $134.54. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
  • Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares were up 0.99% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.52.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $80.44.
  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares broke to $33.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares were down 0.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.88 for a change of down 0.42%.
  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.87 with a daily change of down 0.81%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.34. The stock traded down 1.33% on the session.
  • Globant (NYSE: GLOB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $188.00. Shares traded down 0.58%.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares hit $52.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%.
  • IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $53.46. Shares traded up 0.68%.
  • Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.74. Shares traded down 1.92%.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.89 on Wednesday, moving down 3.78%.
  • SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.97. Shares traded down 0.53%.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares were down 4.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.92 for a change of down 4.75%.
  • HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.62 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.3%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares broke to $17.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.71%.
  • TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit $164.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.2%.
  • Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.82.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares hit a yearly high of $63.11. The stock later traded down 1.12% on the session.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares broke to $57.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high.
  • BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.72. The stock later traded down 1.4% for the day.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.76%.
  • Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) shares hit a yearly high of $27.67. The stock later traded down 0.02% on the session.
  • Hutchison China Meditech (NASDAQ: HCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.62. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares hit $116.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.81%.
  • Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.22 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.07%.
  • Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $159.87. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.
  • Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $101.55. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.90 with a daily change of down 2.91%.
  • Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.8%.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.37. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 6.15%.
  • LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares were up 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.95 for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares broke to $32.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high.
  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares hit $41.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.24. Shares later traded down 1.74%.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) shares hit a yearly high of $67.76. The stock later traded down 0.11% on the session.
  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) stock hit a yearly high price of $125.83. The stock later traded down 0.31% for the day.
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares set a new yearly high of $102.25 this morning. The stock later traded down 2.42% on the session.
  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) stock made a new 52-week high of $71.99 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 3.63% for the day.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $120.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.83%.
  • Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.12 with a daily change of up 3.04%.
  • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.49. The stock later traded down 5.94% on the session.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.52%.
  • Workiva (NYSE: WK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $61.50. Shares traded down 1.84%.
  • Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares set a new yearly high of $87.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
  • Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares were down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $95.05.
  • Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.62 with a daily change of up 2.21%.
  • Yext (NYSE: YEXT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.89 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.59%.
  • CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.37%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares broke to $27.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares were up 1.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.78.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $66.05. Shares later traded down 0.15%.
  • Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares hit $64.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.89%.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares were down 2.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.24.
  • Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares set a new yearly high of $34.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.
  • Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.37%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.14. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.97 with a daily change of down 2.34%.
  • Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares were down 2.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.70.
  • Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) shares hit $56.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.89%.
  • Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%.
  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares broke to $42.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.98%.
  • Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ: ECPG) shares were down 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.55.
  • Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $142.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%.
  • Kadant (NYSE: KAI) shares set a new yearly high of $124.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) shares were up 2577.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.08 for a change of up 2577.66%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.60. The stock traded down 0.81% on the session.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares were down 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.44.
  • Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE: FEAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.71. The stock traded up 17.43% on the session.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.74 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) shares broke to $45.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.75%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.75. Shares traded up 0.57%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.82%.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares were up 2.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.73 for a change of up 2.67%.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
  • AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.47. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Graf Industrial (NYSE: GRAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.99. The stock was up 10.42% for the day.
  • The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.87. Shares traded up 0.39%.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares hit a yearly high of $18.46. The stock later traded down 4.85% on the session.
  • AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) shares were up 0.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.82.
  • BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.73 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.54%.
  • Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.10. Shares later traded down 0.46%.
  • Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) shares hit $11.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.89.
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.09%.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.75% for the day.
  • Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.52 with a daily change of up 7.46%.
  • GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.78%.
  • Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) shares were up 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.74.
  • eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares were down 1.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.83.
  • Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: DNN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.58. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
  • Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.42%.
  • AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.94 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares were up 5.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.28 for a change of up 5.33%.
  • CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.58 with a daily change of up 0.05%.
  • NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares hit a yearly high of $20.41.
  • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.89%.
  • ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.02 on Wednesday, moving up 0.61%.
  • Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shares hit $6.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.
  • Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ: APEX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.89 this morning. The stock was up 801.68% on the session.
  • Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ: BNSO) shares were down 7.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.88.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + A)

Looking Into Apple's Return On Capital Employed
After A Raucous Eight Months, What Does Fall 2020 Signal For Markets?
Apple Analysts Say It's 'Difficult For Investors To Step Away' With Further Upside Potential
'Nothing Short Of Stupid,' Hedge Fund Manager Says Of Post-Split Gains In Apple And Tesla
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Zoom Shares Soar On Strong Earnings Results, While Industrial Data Awaited
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com