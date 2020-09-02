Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning trading, 196 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ: BNSO) .

. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) traded up 2577.66% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3,550.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares set a new yearly high of $231.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% on the session.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares broke to $1,684.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares hit a yearly high of $1,678.09. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $298.93 with a daily change of down 2.05%.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit $137.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

Visa (NYSE: V) shares reached a new 52-week high of $216.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.02%.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $151.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $589.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.7%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares hit a yearly high of $139.91. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $536.88 on Wednesday, moving down 0.14%.

Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares were down 2.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $284.48.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $212.45.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.56 with a daily change of up 0.84%.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.22. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $356.55.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock made a new 52-week high of $243.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $372.29. The stock traded up 2.3% on the session.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares broke to $118.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.31%.

Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $258.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.00. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $197.55. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $625.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $86.58 with a daily change of up 0.48%.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.83%.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $501.09 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.0%.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $374.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.94%.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares hit $747.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.24%.

Sea (NYSE: SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $165.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 3.96%.

Square (NYSE: SQ) shares were down 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $170.97.

Deere (NYSE: DE) stock hit a yearly high price of $219.71. The stock later traded down 0.03% for the day.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $305.81. Shares traded up 0.53%.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares hit $202.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.02%.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares hit a yearly high of $690.92. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $227.95 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.58%.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares hit $106.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.

Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $300.86 with a daily change of up 1.09%.

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $258.30. Shares traded up 0.99%.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $399.50. Shares later traded down 0.12%.

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares hit $290.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.83%.

TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares hit a yearly high of $83.67. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.67 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) stock made a new 52-week high of $295.59 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 2.95% for the day.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1,384.46. Shares later traded down 0.55%.

Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $339.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $225.86 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.88% for the day.

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $228.15. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.

Amphenol (NYSE: APH) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.31%.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.23.

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares were down 3.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $153.09 for a change of down 3.74%.

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to $354.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.83. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.90.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares were down 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.79 for a change of down 0.32%.

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares set a new yearly high of $228.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) stock hit a yearly high price of $208.96. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares set a new yearly high of $150.76 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $105.00. Shares traded up 0.02%.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares were up 2.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.50.

New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock hit a yearly high price of $155.84. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $988.83. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.29%.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares set a new yearly high of $16.30 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.49% on the session.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares hit a yearly high of $353.55. The stock later traded down 2.22% on the session.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.11 on Wednesday, moving up 1.37%.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares broke to $512.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.85%.

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.64 with a daily change of down 1.59%.

NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares broke to $21.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high.

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shares set a new yearly high of $163.80 this morning. The stock later traded down 1.36% on the session.

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares set a new yearly high of $92.66 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares broke to $92.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.22%.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $370.62 with a daily change of up 0.04%.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.38%.

EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $337.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.03%.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares were down 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.00.

Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares were up 0.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.36 for

shares were up 0.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.36 for a change of up 0.73%. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $258.05. Shares later traded down 1.39%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $258.05. Shares later traded down 1.39%. IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $183.65 on Wednesday, moving up 0.04%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $183.65 on Wednesday, moving up 0.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $99.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day. Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.96.

shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.96. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $320.81.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $320.81. Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.53 on Wednesday, later moving down 0.81%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $76.53 on Wednesday, later moving down 0.81%. Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.52. The stock later traded down 0.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $70.52. The stock later traded down 0.24% for the day. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded up 1.76%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded up 1.76%. PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.25 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 0.49% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $96.25 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 0.49% for the day. Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares hit a yearly high of $134.54. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $134.54. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares were up 0.99% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.52.

shares were up 0.99% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.52. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $80.44.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $80.44. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares broke to $33.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.

shares broke to $33.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares were down 0.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.88 for a change of down 0.42%.

shares were down 0.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.88 for a change of down 0.42%. L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.87 with a daily change of down 0.81%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.87 with a daily change of down 0.81%. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.34. The stock traded down 1.33% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.34. The stock traded down 1.33% on the session. Globant (NYSE: GLOB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $188.00. Shares traded down 0.58%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $188.00. Shares traded down 0.58%. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares hit $52.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%.

shares hit $52.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%. IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $53.46. Shares traded up 0.68%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $53.46. Shares traded up 0.68%. Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.74. Shares traded down 1.92%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.74. Shares traded down 1.92%. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.89 on Wednesday, moving down 3.78%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $116.89 on Wednesday, moving down 3.78%. SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.97. Shares traded down 0.53%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.97. Shares traded down 0.53%. Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares were down 4.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.92 for a change of down 4.75%.

shares were down 4.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.92 for a change of down 4.75%. HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.62 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.62 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.3%. FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $129.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares broke to $17.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.71%.

shares broke to $17.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.71%. TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit $164.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.2%.

shares hit $164.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.2%. Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.82.

shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.82. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares hit a yearly high of $63.11. The stock later traded down 1.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $63.11. The stock later traded down 1.12% on the session. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares broke to $57.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high.

shares broke to $57.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.72. The stock later traded down 1.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $57.72. The stock later traded down 1.4% for the day. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $51.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.76%. Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) shares hit a yearly high of $27.67. The stock later traded down 0.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $27.67. The stock later traded down 0.02% on the session. Hutchison China Meditech (NASDAQ: HCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.62. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $34.62. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares hit $116.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.81%.

shares hit $116.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.81%. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.22 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.07%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $37.22 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.07%. Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $159.87. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $159.87. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session. Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $101.55. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $101.55. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.90 with a daily change of down 2.91%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.90 with a daily change of down 2.91%. Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $40.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.8%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.8%. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.37. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $127.37. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 6.15%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $14.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 6.15%. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares were up 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.95 for a change of up 0.59%.

shares were up 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.95 for a change of up 0.59%. Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares broke to $32.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high.

shares broke to $32.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares hit $41.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

shares hit $41.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high. SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.24. Shares later traded down 1.74%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.24. Shares later traded down 1.74%. Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) shares hit a yearly high of $67.76. The stock later traded down 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $67.76. The stock later traded down 0.11% on the session. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) stock hit a yearly high price of $125.83. The stock later traded down 0.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $125.83. The stock later traded down 0.31% for the day. Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares set a new yearly high of $102.25 this morning. The stock later traded down 2.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $102.25 this morning. The stock later traded down 2.42% on the session. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) stock made a new 52-week high of $71.99 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 3.63% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $71.99 Wednesday. The stock later traded down 3.63% for the day. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $120.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $120.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.83%. Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.12 with a daily change of up 3.04%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.12 with a daily change of up 3.04%. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.49. The stock later traded down 5.94% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.49. The stock later traded down 5.94% on the session. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.52%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $83.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.52%. Workiva (NYSE: WK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $61.50. Shares traded down 1.84%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $61.50. Shares traded down 1.84%. Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares set a new yearly high of $87.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $87.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session. Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares were down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $95.05.

shares were down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $95.05. Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.62 with a daily change of up 2.21%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.62 with a daily change of up 2.21%. Yext (NYSE: YEXT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.89 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.89 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.59%. CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.37%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $58.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.37%. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares broke to $27.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.

shares broke to $27.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%. 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares were up 1.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.78.

shares were up 1.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.78. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $66.05. Shares later traded down 0.15%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $66.05. Shares later traded down 0.15%. Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares hit $64.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.89%.

shares hit $64.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.89%. Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares were down 2.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.24.

shares were down 2.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.24. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares set a new yearly high of $34.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $34.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session. Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.37%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.37%. Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.14. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.14. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.97 with a daily change of down 2.34%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.97 with a daily change of down 2.34%. Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares were down 2.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.70.

shares were down 2.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.70. Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) shares hit $56.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.89%.

shares hit $56.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.89%. Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $18.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares broke to $42.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.98%.

shares broke to $42.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.98%. Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ: ECPG) shares were down 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.55.

shares were down 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.55. Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $142.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $142.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.22%. Kadant (NYSE: KAI) shares set a new yearly high of $124.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $124.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) shares were up 2577.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.08 for a change of up 2577.66%.

shares were up 2577.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.08 for a change of up 2577.66%. Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.60. The stock traded down 0.81% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.60. The stock traded down 0.81% on the session. TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares were down 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.44.

shares were down 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.44. Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE: FEAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.71. The stock traded up 17.43% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.71. The stock traded up 17.43% on the session. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.74 with a daily change of up 0.04%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.74 with a daily change of up 0.04%. Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) shares broke to $45.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.75%.

shares broke to $45.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.75%. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.75. Shares traded up 0.57%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.75. Shares traded up 0.57%. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00.

shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.82%. Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares were up 2.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.73 for a change of up 2.67%.

shares were up 2.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.73 for a change of up 2.67%. Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%. AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.47. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $22.47. The stock was up 1.04% for the day. Graf Industrial (NYSE: GRAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.99. The stock was up 10.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $25.99. The stock was up 10.42% for the day. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.87. Shares traded up 0.39%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.87. Shares traded up 0.39%. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares hit a yearly high of $18.46. The stock later traded down 4.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $18.46. The stock later traded down 4.85% on the session. AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) shares were up 0.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.82.

shares were up 0.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.82. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.73 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.73 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.54%. Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.10. Shares later traded down 0.46%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.10. Shares later traded down 0.46%. Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) shares hit $11.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.

shares hit $11.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.89.

shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.89. Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.09%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.09%. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.75% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $9.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.75% for the day. Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.52 with a daily change of up 7.46%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.52 with a daily change of up 7.46%. GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.78%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.78%. Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) shares were up 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.74.

shares were up 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.74. eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares were down 1.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.83.

shares were down 1.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.83. Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: DNN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.58. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.58. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session. Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.42%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.42%. AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.94 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $27.94 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%. Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares were up 5.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.28 for a change of up 5.33%.

shares were up 5.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.28 for a change of up 5.33%. CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.58 with a daily change of up 0.05%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.58 with a daily change of up 0.05%. NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.29%. Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares hit a yearly high of $20.41.

shares hit a yearly high of $20.41. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.89%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.89%. ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session. Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.02 on Wednesday, moving up 0.61%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $7.02 on Wednesday, moving up 0.61%. Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shares hit $6.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.

shares hit $6.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%. Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ: APEX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.89 this morning. The stock was up 801.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.89 this morning. The stock was up 801.68% on the session. Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ: BNSO) shares were down 7.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.88.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.