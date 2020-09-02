Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2020 10:31am   Comments
On Wednesday, 18 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI).
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV).
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 8.0% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) shares moved down 0.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.26, drifting down 0.12%.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares fell to $10.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.21%.
  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock later traded up 1.0% for the day.
  • Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares hit a yearly low of $7.47. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
  • Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Wednesday, moving down 1.88%.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.73% for the day.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.50 and moving down 0.06%.
  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 3.75%.
  • Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: ESP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.58%.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.35%.
  • Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.76%.
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell to $0.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.0%.
  • Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ: SNBP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) stock hit $0.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.11%.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) stock hit $0.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.37%.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.61. Shares traded down 3.15%.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

