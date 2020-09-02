Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 18 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) .

. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) .

. U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 8.0% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) shares moved down 0.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.26, drifting down 0.12%.

shares moved down 0.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.26, drifting down 0.12%. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares fell to $10.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.21%.

shares fell to $10.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.21%. Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock later traded up 1.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock later traded up 1.0% for the day. Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares hit a yearly low of $7.47. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.47. The stock was down 2.05% on the session. Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Wednesday, moving down 1.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Wednesday, moving down 1.88%. Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.73% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.73% for the day. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.50 and moving down 0.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.50 and moving down 0.06%. ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.

shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76. China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 3.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded down 3.75%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: ESP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.27 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.58%. Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.35%. Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.76%. U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell to $0.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.0%.

shares fell to $0.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.0%. Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ: SNBP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock was up 0.72% on the session. Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) stock hit $0.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.11%.

stock hit $0.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.11%. China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) stock hit $0.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.37%.

stock hit $0.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.37%. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.61. Shares traded down 3.15%.

