38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares rose 102.1% to $0.54 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Tuesday. The company reported quarterly results last month.
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares rose 49.2% to $0.8950 in pre-market trading after falling over 48% on Tuesday. Hermitage Offshore Services, last week, announced an appeal of NYSE delisting determination
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) rose 36.5% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after the company acquired Geneva Consulting Group.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares rose 34.9% to $0.3507 in pre-market trading after declining over 33% on Tuesday. Shiloh Industries, earlier during the week, entered into stock and asset purchase agreement with Grouper Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of MiddleGround Capital LLC. The company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the transaction.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) rose 19.5% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 12% on Tuesday.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) rose 19.2% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after climbing over 23% on Tuesday.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) rose 16.2% to $0.2140 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday.
- Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FEAC) gained 11.6% to $12.27.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) rose 11.5% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced a new 3D multi-client program in the North Sea.
- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) rose 9.8% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after declining around 13% on Tuesday.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 8.8% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received Romanian regulatory approval to begin Phase 1b Covid-19 clinical trial.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 7.9% to $6.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported 70% of its US theatres will be open by September 4.
- CureVac AG (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 7.8% to $61.30 in pre-market trading after CureVac recently said that it is in advanced discussions with the European Commission to supply up to 405 million doses of potential mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares rose 7.1% to $4.50 in pre-market trading. RF Industries is expected to release Q3 results on September 10.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) gained 7% to $19.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday. Li Auto generated $1.1 billion through its IPO..
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) rose 6.9% to $32.79 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Tuesday. The company is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Digital Ally, Inc.. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 6.1% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 5.3% to $151.32 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 5.1% to $38.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday. PagerDuty is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 4.1% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. Eastman Kodak shares gained 22% on Tuesday after Delaware hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Cobought over 3.94 million shares in Eastman Kodak, representing a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.3% to $486.12 in pre-market trading after Baillie Gifford & Co reported a 4.25% passive stake in the company.
Losers
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares fell 21% to $2.52 in pre-market trading. Aditxt, last week, submitted Emergency Use Authorization application for AditxtScore test for COVID-19.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares fell 16% to $79.61 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) fell 15.3% to $1.97 in pre-market trading. Priority Technology shares jumped over 19% on Tuesday after the company announced it will sell its RentPayment Business to MRI Software.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) fell 13.9% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) fell 13.2% to $31.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales..
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) fell 12.4% to $20.44 in pre-market trading. At Home Group reported upbeat results for its second quarter. However, the company did not issue any guidance due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares fell 11.7% to $7.60 in pre-market trading after dropped 26% on Tuesday. Applied UV priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 11.4% to $0.4787 in pre-market trading. J.Jill shares jumped 40% on Tuesday after the company announced a transaction support agreement that would result in a waiver of any past non-compliance with the terms of the company's credit facilities.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 10.6% to $4.40 in pre-market trading.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 8.8% to $5.08 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics, last week, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its investigational new drug application for a Phase 2clinical trial of CAP-1002 in patients with COVID-19.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 7.6% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Tuesday.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) fell 7.4% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after dropping around 6% on Tuesday. Last week, the FDA issued emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma as a potential COVID–19 treatment.
- Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) fell 7.4% to $38.09 in pre-market trading after reprting Q2 results.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 7.4% to $0.9050 in pre-market trading. Borqs Technologies, last week, said it received a purchase order of over $15 million for mobile point-of-sale device in India.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 7.1% to $2.63 in pre-market trading. Plus Therapeutics shares climbed over 15% on Tuesday after the company announced the Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for Rhenium NanoLiposomes for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 6.9% to $0.2621 in pre-market trading after rising over 8% on Tuesday.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 6.4% to $4.05 in pre-market trading.
