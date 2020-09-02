56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares surged 55.6% to close at $7.53 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences and Jounce Therapeutics disclosed an exclusive license agreement for novel immunotherapy program.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 43.4% to close at $7.37 after it was announced Intelsat is acquiring the commercial aviation business of Gogo for $400 million.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) gained 40.8% to close at $457.69 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) shares jumped 40.4% to close at $0.54 on Tuesday after the company announced a transaction support agreement that would result in a waiver of any past non-compliance with the terms of the company's credit facilities.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) rose 35.7% to close at $8.75. Liberty Oilfield Services and Schlumberger reported a deal for the contribution of Schlumberger’s onshore hydraulic fracturing business in the US and Canada.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 32.4% to close at $2.74 after announcing a $10 million equity led investment by ARK Investment.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) jumped 29.7% to close at $35.75.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLL) shares surged 24.2% to close at $48.97.
- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) gained 23% to close at $6.89. Patriot National Bancorp released quarterly results last week.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) rose 22.1% to close at $23.33. At Home Group is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares gained 22.1% to close at $7.30 after Delaware hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Cobought over 3.94 million shares in Eastman Kodak, representing a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) rose 21.5% to close at $6.89.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) climbed 21.3% to close at $3.13 after the company reported upbeat Q2 sales. The company’s Q2 e-Commerce sales jumped 299% year-over-year.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) climbed 20.5% to close at $268.80 following the release of quarterly results from Zoom. DocuSign is expected to release quarterly results on September 3.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) shares climbed 19.2% to close at $2.3250 after MRI Software agreed to acquire RentPayment business from Priority Technology Holdings.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 16.9% to close at $13.85. Nautilus reported Q2 results last month.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) gained 16.5% to close at $27.27.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) rose 15.8% to close at $6.75.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) gained 15.6% to close at $ 21.11.
- Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: REGI) climbed 15.5% to close at $38.62 after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $51 price target.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 15.5% to close at $2.83 after the company announced theFood and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for Rhenium NanoLiposomes for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) surged 15.3% to close at $7.30.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 14.5% to close at $7.65 after RC Ventures recently reported an active stake in the company.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 13.9% to close at $3.53.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 13.4% to close at $57.93.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) gained 12.8% to close at $18.70.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 12.3% to close at $16.10 after multiple analysts upgraded the company's stock to bullish ratings.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) rose 12.2% to close at $18.29 after declining over 7% on Monday. Li Auto generated $1.1 billion through its IPO.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) rose 10.6% to close at $4.38.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) gained 10.2% to close at $38.62. Talend, last month, said it has extended collaboration with Cloudera.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) gained 9.7% to close at $44.67. Needham maintained Domo with a Buy and raised the price target from $38 to $47.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) rose 9.1% to close at $12.53 after the company announced the FDA has accepted its new drug application for oral paclitaxel and encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and has granted the application Priority Review.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 8.9% to close at $3.29. Genworth Financial shares climbed over 27% on Monday following a media report that a potential buyer has financing.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) rose 4.5% to close at $6.96 after the company reaffirmed its Q3 outlook. B. Riley FBR upgraded NeoPhotonics from Neutral to Buy and announced a $9 price target.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) gained 4.5% to close at $166.66 following a report suggesting Wedbush believes the company's stock could reach $250-$300 per share in the bull case.
Losers
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) shares dipped 28.7% to close at $0.59 on Tuesday after rising around 4% on Monday.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares fell 25.9% to close at $8.60 Applied UV shares gained 132% on Monday after the company prices its IPO at $5 per share.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 25.6% to close at $0.2320. Zion Oil & Gas announced plans to transition trading of shares to the OTCQX.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) fell 19.4% to close at $4.73.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dropped 16.3% to close at $33.89. On Monday, Vir Biotechnology and GSK announced the start of Phase 2/3 study of Covid-19 antibody treatment.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) dipped 15% to close at $21.32. UroGen Pharma, last week, announced an update on Phase 2 trial of RTGel hydrogel formulation in combination with BOTOX intravesical instillation for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) fell 13.3% to close at $21.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) dropped 13.2% to close at $2.30.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) fell 13.2% to close at $3.50.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) dipped 12.9% to close at $2.49.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) dipped 12.2% to close at $17.35. GreenPower Motor reported Q1 sales of $2.27 million.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares fell 11.3% to close at $35.00. I-Mab, on Monday, reported a loss for the first half of the year.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 10.8% to close at $2.06.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dipped 10.6% to close at $15.09. Altimmune reported completion of multiple dose toxicity and toxicokinetic studies of ALT-801.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) fell 10.6% to close at $3.81. VBI Vaccines presented Phase 3 Sci-B-Vac data at the EASL 2020.
- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares declined 10% to close at $12.65. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CarParts.com with a Buy rating and a price target of $19.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) tumbled 8.7% to close at $4.53 after gaining 18% on MOnday. Kindred Biosciences swung to a Q2 profit last month.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 6.1% to close at $1.53 after the company priced its 15.94 million share common stock offering for gross proceeds of $20.8 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 5.4% to close at $0.5262. Acorda Therapeutics reported upbeat quarterly results last month.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 5.3% to close at $3.93. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 5% on Monday after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation for its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
- Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) fell 5.2% to close at $1.10. Synacor, last week, said it has renewed contract with CenturyLink.
