Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Electric Truck Sales Set To Rise 27-Fold In 6 Years, Research Says
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2020 5:02am   Comments
Share:
US Electric Truck Sales Set To Rise 27-Fold In 6 Years, Research Says

Electric truck sales in the United States are likely to increase exponentially by 2025 as new offerings from companies such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) become available, according to a Wood Mackenzie report.

What Happened: U.S. truck sales are expected to cross 54,000 units by 2025 as more class 8 electric trucks come to the market like Tesla Semi and Freightliner eCascadia by Daimler, Wood Mackenzie noted, as reported by Electrek on Tuesday.

The electric truck market is still in its early days with only 2,000 such vehicles on U.S. roads at the end of 2019, according to the report.

“Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (MDV/HDV) are the second largest contributor to US transportation emissions, but much of the emissions reduction efforts thus far have centred on new diesel technologies and hybrids rather than pure electrification," said Kelly McCoy, the research analyst responsible for the report.

Charging the trucks is a potential issue when it comes to electric trucks but since trucks are parked for a longer duration, it can be overcome, according to McCoy.

Why It Matters: Volume production of eCascadia trucks is still yet to occur but a few have been delivered, Electrek noted.

Tesla reportedly plans to begin ramp-up production of the two prototypes it is currently using for its own operations by end of 2020 and begin delivering them in 2021.

The Elon Musk-led company plans to produce its Cybertruck pickup in 2021. If the model is not successful Musk has said he isn't averse to building a traditional pickup.

Mulitple states, including New York, California, and Florida, are investing millions of dollars to improve the EV charging infrastructure.

Photo courtesy: Tesla Inc.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + DDAIF)

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan Becomes $6.6B Richer In A Day, Thanks To 40% Stock Surge
Tesla Hiring Video Game Engineer, Infotainment Software Developers In Austin
Tesla Reportedly Bringing More Superchargers To Target Stores
'Nothing Short Of Stupid,' Hedge Fund Manager Says Of Post-Split Gains In Apple And Tesla
Renault Managed To Beat Tesla In European Sales
Tesla Model Y Prototype Spotted In China
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric trucks electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com