EUR/USD Forecast: Retreated After Testing The Critical 1.2000 Level, Retains Its Bullish Stance

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1906

US ISM Manufacturing PMI surged to 56 in August providing support to the greenback.

Business activity in the EU barely holding in expansion territory, according to Markit.

EUR/USD retreated after testing the critical 1.2000 level, retains its bullish stance.

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.2011, its highest since May 2018, trimming daily gains afterwards and turning negative on the day, on the back of upbeat US data. The shared currency advanced despite local macroeconomic figures failed to impress, as the EU published the preliminary estimate of August inflation, which was down to -0.2%, below the expected 0.2%. The final versions of the August Markit Manufacturing PMIs were mixed, as some countries suffered downward revisions, like Germany and Spain. Nevertheless, the EU index remained as previously estimated at 51.7.

The US final Markit Manufacturing PMI was reported at 53.1 for August, below the preliminary estimate of 53.6, although the official ISM index for the same month surprised with 56, better than the previous 54.2. This Wednesday, Germany will publish July Retail Sales, seen up 0.5% MoM, while the EU will unveil July’s PPI. As for the US, the focus will be on the ADP survey, expected to show that the private sector added 950K jobs in August, and July Factory Orders, seen up 6%.

EUR/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The dollar’s advance in the last trading session of the day seems corrective, exacerbated by its extreme oversold conditions. Nevertheless, it’s still the weakest across the FX board, and a sustained rally seems unlikely. The 4-hour chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that it´s trading around the 1.1900 price zone, but still developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing support a few pips below the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, retreated from extreme overbought levels towards their midlines, now losing their bearish strength. The pair could extend its current decline towards 1.1820 without losing its longer-term bullish potential.

Support levels: 1.1900 1.1865 1.1820

Resistance levels: 1.1965 1.2010 1.2050

View Live C hart for the EUR/USD

Image sourced from Pixabay