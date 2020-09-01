8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also confirmed FY21 sales guidance.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received Romanian regulatory approval to begin Phase 1b Covid-19 clinical trial.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company reported 70% of its US theatres will be open by September 4th.
- TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares are trading higher after the company acquired Geneva Consulting Group. No terms were disclosed.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares are trading higher after the company announced a new 3D multi-client program in the North Sea.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares are trading higher after the company and Quantum Leap announced the dosing of the first patient with razuprotafib in the I-SPY COVID Trial to treat ARDS in severely ill Covid-19 patients.
Losers
- At Home (NASDAQ: HOME) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Although EPS and sales beat, the company did not provide Q3 and FY21 guidance due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19.
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
