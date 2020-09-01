Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2020 4:46pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also confirmed FY21 sales guidance.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received Romanian regulatory approval to begin Phase 1b Covid-19 clinical trial.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company reported 70% of its US theatres will be open by September 4th.
  • TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares are trading higher after the company acquired Geneva Consulting Group. No terms were disclosed.
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares are trading higher after the company announced a new 3D multi-client program in the North Sea.
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares are trading higher after the company and Quantum Leap announced the dosing of the first patient with razuprotafib in the I-SPY COVID Trial to treat ARDS in severely ill Covid-19 patients.

Losers

  • At Home (NASDAQ: HOME) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Although EPS and sales beat, the company did not provide Q3 and FY21 guidance due to uncertainty surrounding Covid-19.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

