Why DocuSign's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher on Tuesday in sympathy with Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), which reported strong quarterly results. Docusign is set to report earnings on Thursday.

Docusign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.

Docusign shares were trading up 20.30% to $268.27 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $271.44 and a 52-week low of $45.52.

