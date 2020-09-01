Market Overview

Why DocuSign's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2020 3:20pm   Comments
Why DocuSign's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher on Tuesday in sympathy with Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), which reported strong quarterly results. Docusign is set to report earnings on Thursday.

Docusign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.

Docusign shares were trading up 20.30% to $268.27 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $271.44 and a 52-week low of $45.52.

See Also: Takeaways From 6 Zoom Video Analysts On Work-From-Home Stock's Big Q2 Beat

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

