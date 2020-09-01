Why Aemetis' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it received an FDA national drug code for its OTC sanitizer products.

Aemetis is an international renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the production of advanced renewable fuels & chemicals through the acquisition, development & commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. It owns and operates a approximately 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility located in Keyes, California.

Aemetis's stock traded up 27.07% at $2.11 per share at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.47 and a 52-week low of 37 cents.