Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Aemetis' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2020 2:57pm   Comments
Share:
Why Aemetis' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it received an FDA national drug code for its OTC sanitizer products.

Aemetis is an international renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the production of advanced renewable fuels & chemicals through the acquisition, development & commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. It owns and operates a approximately 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility located in Keyes, California.

Aemetis's stock traded up 27.07% at $2.11 per share at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.47 and a 52-week low of 37 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTX)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
81 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks FDA

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com