Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Banco Bradesco's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2020 2:57pm   Comments
Share:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The shares of several Brazilian companies are trading higher after the Brazilian government announced the extension of emergency aid.

Banco Bradesco is Brazil's fourth-largest bank, with about 15% of deposits, and the largest insurance provider in Brazil, with roughly 25% market share. The bank provides services through a network of more than 4,600 branches, the largest footprint of all privately controlled banks in Brazil.

Banco Bradesco's stock traded up 4.11% at $3.92 per share at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.47 and a 52-week low of $2.68.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBD)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com