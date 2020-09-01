Why Banco Bradesco's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The shares of several Brazilian companies are trading higher after the Brazilian government announced the extension of emergency aid.

Banco Bradesco is Brazil's fourth-largest bank, with about 15% of deposits, and the largest insurance provider in Brazil, with roughly 25% market share. The bank provides services through a network of more than 4,600 branches, the largest footprint of all privately controlled banks in Brazil.

Banco Bradesco's stock traded up 4.11% at $3.92 per share at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.47 and a 52-week low of $2.68.