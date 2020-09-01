Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's COVID-19 Update: White House Clarifies Vaccine Position And More
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2020 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's COVID-19 Update: White House Clarifies Vaccine Position And More

The U.S. government said it will have stockpiled 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of 2020, and they may include AstraZeneca plc's (NYSE: AZN) vaccine or a competing product or products, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Vaccine Production Underway: As part of the Trump administration's "Operation Warp Speed," the federal government is collecting hundreds of millions of vaccine doses before clinical trials are even completed, Meadows said.

The government acknowledges the risks involved, including being in a position of shelving vaccines that fail in clinical trials, he said.

"We are actually starting the manufacturing in parallel to make sure we can deliver it as quick as we can to the American people."

The White House's vaccine strategy has "nothing to do" with the Nov. 3 presidential election, Meadows said. Whether or not a vaccine is approved before or after the election, it will be made available in "record time," he said. 

AstraZeneca Update: AstraZeneca confirmed it will kick off a late-stage clinical trial on Tuesday consisting of 30,000 people at the University of Wisconsin, Fox Business reported.

"We are moving quickly but without cutting corners," the company reportedly said.

Vaccines As A Stock Catalyst: The next catalyst to help lift stocks higher is a successful outcome from at least one of the major coronavirus vaccine trials, Standard Chartered Private Bank's Clive McDonnell said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

A successful outcome by itself isn't enough, as it needs to be followed with quick action from the Food and Drug Administration to green-light distribution of the vaccine, he said.

At that point, the economic outlook would start to improve heading into 2021 and help lift value sectors, McDonnell said. 

In the meantime, easing daily death tolls in the U.S. will not spur a return to travel, tourism and people working in city centers, he said.

Related Links:

New Moderna Data: Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Equally Effective In Older Adults

Marijuana Use And The Coronavirus Outbreak: Safety Guidelines From NORML

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Regeneron Drop COVID-19 Study, 2 Positive AstraZeneca Catalysts, Brickell Awarded Japanese Patent
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Following August's Rally; Manufacturing Data In Focus
AstraZeneca Lung Cancer Drug Gets EU Approval
Sanofi, Regeneron Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Proves Ineffective Against COVID-19
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Moves Into Late-Stage US Clinical Trials With 30,000 Participants
A Divergence Has Occurred In Healthcare
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Clive McDonnell Coronavirus Covid-19 Mark MeadowsNews Health Care Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com