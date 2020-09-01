44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) shares climbed 77.8% to $0.6839 after the company announced a transaction support agreement that would result in a waiver of any past non-compliance with the terms of the company's credit facilities.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 39.7% to $6.76. Gilead Sciences and Jounce Therapeutics disclosed an exclusive license agreement for novel immunotherapy program.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) climbed 38.4% to $449.77 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) gained 38% to $8.97. Liberty Oilfield Services and Schlumberger reported a deal for the contribution of Schlumberger’s onshore hydraulic fracturing business in the US and Canada.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares climbed 33% to $7.95 after Delaware hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Cobought over 3.94 million shares in Eastman Kodak, representing a 5.2% stake in the company.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) gained 29.3% to $7.54.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 22.1% to $6.27 after it was announced Intelsat is acquiring the commercial aviation business of Gogo for $400 million.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) gained 19.1% to $3.6926.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 17.5% to $22.46. At Home Group is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 17.3% to $261.55 following the release of quarterly results from Zoom. DocuSign is expected to released quarterly results on September 3.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 15% to $58.80.
- Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: REGI) rose 13.3% to $37.90 after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $51 price target.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) surged 13.2% to $46.60. Talend, last month, said it has extended collaboration with Cloudera.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) rose 13.2% to $2.92 after the company reported upbeat Q2 sales. The company’s Q2 e-Commerce sales jumped 299% year-over-year.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) gained 12.2% to $18.61.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) jumped 11.6% to $4.42.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) gained 11.5% to $ 45.39. Needham maintained Domo with a Buy and raised the price target from $38 to $47.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) gained 10.6% to $12.71 after the company announced the FDA has accepted its new drug application for oral paclitaxel and encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and has granted the application Priority Review.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) rose 10.4% to $18.00 after declining over 7% on Monday. Li Auto generated $1.1 billion through its IPO.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 8.6% to $3.28. Genworth Financial shares climbed over 27% on Monday following a media report that a potential buyer has financing.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 8.6% to $15.56 after multiple analysts upgraded the company's stock to bullish ratings.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) shares rose 7.7% to $2.10 after MRI Software agreed to acquire RentPayment business from Priority Technology Holdings.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 5.9% to $1.80 after the company said it has been awarded long-term agreement for the supply of electronic control units to a leading tier one automotive supplier.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) rose 5.7% to $7.04 after the company reaffirmed its Q3 outlook. B. Riley FBR upgraded NeoPhotonics from Neutral to Buy and announced a $9 price target.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) gained 5.2% to $167.80 following a report suggesting Wedbush believes the company's stock could reach $250-$300 per share in the bull case.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 3.9% to $1.62 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus molecular diagnostic test.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares rose 3.8% to $22.15 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
Losers
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) shares dropped 24.7% to $0.6235 after rising around 4% on Monday.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) dropped 22.4% to $9.00 Applied UV shares gained 132% on Monday after the company prices its IPO at $5 per share.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares declined 16.3% to $33.00. I-Mab, on Monday, reported a loss for the first half of the year.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 16.1% to $0.2616. Zion Oil & Gas announced plans to transition trading of shares to the OTCQX.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) dipped 13.8% to $17.01. GreenPower Motor reported Q1 sales of $2.27 million.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) fell 12.4% to $21.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) tumbled 12.1% to $4.36 after gaining 18% on MOnday. Kindred Biosciences swung to a Q2 profit last month.
- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares declined 11.6% to $12.41. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CarParts.com with a Buy rating and a price target of $19.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 11% to $2.055.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) fell 10.9% to $5.23.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dipped 10.3% to $15.13. Altimmune reported completion of multiple dose toxicity and toxicokinetic studies of ALT-801.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) fell 10.3% to $3.819. VBI Vaccines presented Phase 3 Sci-B-Vac data at the EASL 2020.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 9.8% to $1.47 after the company priced its 15.94 million share common stock offering for gross proceeds of $20.8 million.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares fell 6.3% to $11.91 after jumping over 16% on Monday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 5.5% to $3.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 5% on Monday after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation for its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 5.3% to $0.5268. Acorda Therapeutics reported upbeat quarterly results last month.
- Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) fell 5.2% to $1.10. Synacor, last week, said it has renewed contract with CenturyLink.
