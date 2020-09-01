Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Gogo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2020 10:27am   Comments
Share:
Why Gogo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after it was announced Intelsat is acquiring the commercial aviation business of Gogo for $400 million.

Gogo is an in-flight connectivity system and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation.

The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.

Gogo's stock traded up 23.93% at $6.37 per share at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.23 and a 52-week low of $1.33.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOGO)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Gogo
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps 150 Points; Anaplan Shares Gain Following Q2 Results
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Intelsat why it's movingNews Travel General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com