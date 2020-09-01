Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Square's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2020 10:22am   Comments
Share:
Why Square's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher on Tuesday following a report suggesting Wedbush believes the company's stock could reach $250-$300 per share in a bull case scenario.

Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Square has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom; about 5% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.

Square's stock traded up 4.85% at $167.30 per share at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $169.35 and a 52-week low of $32.33.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Gettin' Jiggy With The Gig Economy ETF
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Payment Space
Why Square's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2020
3 Fabulous Fintech ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com