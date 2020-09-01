Why Square's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher on Tuesday following a report suggesting Wedbush believes the company's stock could reach $250-$300 per share in a bull case scenario.

Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Square has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom; about 5% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.

Square's stock traded up 4.85% at $167.30 per share at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $169.35 and a 52-week low of $32.33.