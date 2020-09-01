Kellogg's Marketing Campaign To Promote Plant-Based Food: Instagram Famous Animals

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) came to the realization there is no better spokesperson for its plant-based food than... famous Instagram animals.

What Happened: Kellogg's MorningStar Farms unit enlisted what it calls "spokes-animals" for a new marketing campaign that promotes its plant-based food products, the company said in a press release.

The lineup of plant-based foods, Incogmeato, partnered with a chicken named Sammi, a pig named Prissy, and Buckley, a Scottish highland cow.

To promote Incogmeato, all three animals dressed up as part of a homage to the brand's mascot, including green bowler hats, fake mustaches and monocles

Why It's Important: Kellogg's marketing campaign is appealing to the human emotion attached to cute animals. After all, the Incogmeato brand is one that animals "can finally get behind," the company said.

"We're challenging people to try plant-based and see how delicious Incogmeato really is," said Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg. "And who better to convince skeptics than animal influencers? It brings Incogmeato characters to life – and gets Incogmeato on the plates of skeptics in a really unique way."

As part of the new campaign, Kellogg is offering a coupon for a free sample of its vegan products on the animals' Instagram accounts while supplies last.

What's Next: Incogmeato's products can be found at nationwide retailers and local stores in the fresh meat case and frozen sections.

Related Links:

The Innovative Companies That Could Dominate Plant-Based Food Market In 2030

Should Investors Buy The Dip In Beyond Meat? 3 Analysts Weigh In