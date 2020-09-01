Market Overview

A Look Into Qualcomm's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) increased by 37.78% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Qualcomm has.

Qualcomm's Debt

According to the Qualcomm’s most recent balance sheet as reported on July 29, 2020, total debt is at $15.93 billion, with $15.43 billion in long-term debt and $500.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $6.12 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $9.80 billion.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Qualcomm has $32.33 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.49. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

