Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into ScanSource's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Share:

Shares of ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) decreased by 9.29% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt ScanSource has.

ScanSource's Debt

Based on ScanSource’s financial statement as of August 31, 2020, long-term debt is at $210.89 million and current debt is at $7.84 million, amounting to $218.73 million in total debt. Adjusted for $29.48 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $189.24 million.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. ScanSource has $1.69 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.13. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. For example, a debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCSC)

30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks To Watch For September 1, 2020
6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Recap: ScanSource Q4 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Zoom Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com