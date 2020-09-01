30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) shares rose 41.6% to $2.76 in pre-market trading after MRI Software agreed to acquire RentPayment business from Priority Technology Holdings,
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares rose 37% to $8.19 in pre-market trading after Delaware hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Cobought over 3.94 million shares in Eastman Kodak, representing a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares rose 31.5% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Monday.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 27.8% to $6.57 in pre-market trading. Bloomberg reported that Intelsat will pay $400 million for Gogo unit, Intelsat lawyer said.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 27.2% to $413.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 12.9% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company said it has been awarded long-term agreement for the supply of electronic control units to a leading tier one automotive supplier.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 12.3% to $3.39 in pre-market trading. Genworth Financial shares climbed over 27% on Monday following a media report that a potential buyer has financing.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 9.9% to $4.56 in pre-market trading. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 5% on Monday after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation for its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 9.6% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus molecular diagnostic test.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 8.5% to $2.69 in pre-market trading. Marathon Patent Group, last week, announced plans to acquire Fastblock Mining for 8,658,009 shares of common stock in a private placement transaction.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 7.7% to $240.24 in pre-market trading. DocuSign is expected to released quarterly results on September 3.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) rose 7.5% to $7.16 in pre-market trading after the company reaffirmed its Q3 outlook. B. Riley FBR upgraded NeoPhotonics from Neutral to Buy and announced a $9 price target.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) rose 7.5% to $4.60 in pre-market trading.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 7% to $533.42 in pre-market trading. Tesla shares jumped around 13% on Monday after splitting shares of their stock.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) rose 5.2% to $17.15 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Monday. Li Auto generated $1.1 billion through its IPO.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) rose 5.2% to $12.20 in pre-market trading. Applied UV shares gained 132% on Monday after the company prices its IPO at $5 per share.
- Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: REGI) rose 5.1% to $35.12 in pre-market trading after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $51 price target.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares rose 5% to $22.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 4.6% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after multiple analysts upgraded the company's stock to bullish ratings.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 2.5% to $132.21 in pre-market trading. Apple shares gained 3.4% on Monday after splitting shares of their stock.
Losers
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell 34.2% to $0.2050 in pre-market trading. Zion Oil & Gas announced plans to transition trading of shares to the OTCQX.
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) shares fell 24% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after rising around 4% on Monday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 14.7% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares fell 7.7% to $11.74 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Monday.
- Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) fell 7% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. Synacor, last week, said it has renewed contract with CenturyLink.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 6.9% to $0.5180 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics reported upbeat quarterly results last month.
- Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) fell 6.4% to $39.13 in pre-market trading.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 6.1% to $8.56 in pre-market trading after gaining around 11% on Monday. The company reported better-than-expected FY20 preliminary results last week.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 5.5% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Livent released quarterly results last month.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) fell 5.4% to $22.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
