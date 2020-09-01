Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2020 5:07am   Comments
Share:
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares jumped 171.6% to close at $34.22 on Monday after Nestle SA agreed to acquire the company at an enterprise value of $2.6 billion.
  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares gained 132% to close at $11.60 after the company prices its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) rose 60.6% to close at $18.28 after the company announced it will be acquired by Ionis Pharmaceuticals for $18.15 per share in cash.
  • Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) gained 50.6% to close at $1.16. Hermitage Offshore Services, on Friday, announced it submitted a request to appeal the NYSE delisting determination.
  • Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) shares gained 27.4% to close at $3.02 following a media report that a potential buyer has financing.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) rose 27.2% to close at $39.44 after reporting a loss for the first half of the year.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) surged 23.9% to close at $6.68 after RC Ventures reported a 9% active stake in the company on Friday.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) gained 23% to close at $3.10.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) rose 22.9% to close at $1.34. Color Star Technology shares jumped 23% on Friday after the company announced collaboration with Red Phoenix Entertainment to strategically expand into sports education.
  • AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares climbed 20.4% to close at $5.37 after dropping 8% on Friday.
  • Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) gained 18.4% to close at $4.96. Kindred Biosciences swung to a Q2 profit last month.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) climbed 17% to close at $2.69 after jumping 30% on Friday. Sphere 3D, last month, entered into an agreement for acquisition of a commercial water-as-a-service supplier.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) climbed 16.4% to close at $12.71. Atomera, during the month, posted a Q2 loss.
  • AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) shares rose 15.6% to close at $32.39.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) surged 15.6% to close at $6.30. ProQR released quarterly results last month.
  • Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) gained 15.4% to close at $28.86. Pro-Dex shares climbed around 18% on Friday after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) surged 15.4% to close at $3.07.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 15.3% to close at $1.05 on Monday after declining around 3% on Friday.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) gained 14.7% to close at $30.83.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares jumped 14.6% to close at $6.03. Capricor Therapeutics, last week, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its investigational new drug application for a Phase 2clinical trial of CAP-1002 in patients with COVID-19.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares surged 14.5% to close at $9.33. Edesa Biotech released quarterly results last month.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) rose 14.1% to close at $8.67.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained 12.6% to close at $498.32 as the stock begins trading on a split-adjusted basis, with the lower share price potentially attracting interest from retail investors.
  • Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) rose 12.6% to close at $18.40.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 10.5% to close at $18.11 after the company announced agreements with Hitachi to support higher production.
  • VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 10.5% to close at $9.12 after jumping 69% on Friday. The company reported better-than-expected FY20 preliminary results last week.
  • UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) gained 8.7% to close at $1.50. UTStarcom reported the launch of a SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport Platform and postponed the release of H1 financial results.
  • eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 8.6% to close at $44.48.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) rose 8% to close at $1.08. Turquoise Hill raised its 2021 gold production forecast and filed an updated Oyu Tolgoi Technical Report.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares gained 7.1% to close at $2.72.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 5.4% to close at $7.76 after the company announced the results from the VASCEPA trial met the primary endpoint.
  • FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) rose 5.2% to close at $2.23.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 4.5% to close at $4.15 after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation for its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 4.2% to close at $1.25. Gevo shares climbed 10% on Friday after Peak Value IP completed its valuation of the intellectual property of the company and valued it at $412 million.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) gained 3.4% to close at $129.04 as the stock begins trading on a split-adjusted basis, with the lower share price potentially attracting interest from retail investors.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 65.5% to close at $0.2447 after the company announced the results from its Phase 3 TRILOGY 2 study of CaPre did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares dropped 64.2% to close at $0.3901 on Monday after the company entered into stock and asset purchase agreement with Grouper Holdings, LLC, a Subsidiary of MiddleGround Capital LLC. The company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the transaction.
  • Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) fell 18.6% to close at $7.39 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
  • ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares dropped 17.3% to close at $3.21. Aditxt, last week, submitted emergency use authorization application for AditxtScore test for COVID-19.
  • Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) dipped 16.7% to close at $2.75. Garrett Motion, last week, said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
  • Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) fell 15.8% to close at $386.80.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares declined 15% to close at $1.76 after declining 6% on Friday.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 13.2% to close at $1.32. PEDEVCO shares tumbled 28% on Friday after the company issued a second status update regarding open letter delivered to Avalon Energy, LLC.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) dipped 12.2% to close at $2.24. Moxian, on August 25, regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rule.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares fell 11.6% to close at $14.81.
  • Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) dipped 11.6% to close at $2.87. Venus Concept, last month, reported a Q2 loss.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dropped 11.4% to close at $22.76. Dada Nexus, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) shares declined 11.3% to close at $19.45.
  • Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares fell 10.3% to close at $1.48 after the FDA informed the company that it needs additional time to complete its review of TLANDO's New Drug Application.
  • BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) fell 10.1% to close at $117.80 after several analysts initiated coverage on the company's stock with neutral to bearish ratings.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 9.7% to close at $87.50.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) fell 9.7% to close at $16.15 after gaining 21% on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, last week, announced a common stock offering.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares fell 9.6% to close at $3.68. Urban One, earlier during the month, announced $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
  • Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares fell 8.1% to close at $5.93.
  • Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 7.8% to close at $0.41. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, last week, enrolled the first two patients for its first-in-human CoreoGraft study.
  • Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares fell 7.7% to close at $0.5901 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 7.7% to close at $1.20. India Globalization Capital reported a Q2 loss last month.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares fell 7.5% to close at $37.20.
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares fell 7.3% to close at $1.01 after declining over 4% on Friday. TYME, last week, reported that its oncology research revealed a potential new oral therapy TYPE-19 in 'fight against COVID-19.'
  • Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) fell 6.3% to close at $0.3325 after declining 21% on Friday. Destination XL Group, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ACST)

Apple Readies To Sell 75M 5G iPhone Units Later This Year: Bloomberg
Apple, Tesla Continue Crazy Hot Streak On First Day Of Split Adjusted Trading
4 Sector ETFs For September, Including A Pair Of Surprises
How Google Could Change The Streaming Space With Kaleidoscope
Why Apple's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points; Regis Shares Drop After Q4 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com