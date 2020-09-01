Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The manufacturing PMI for August will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index is expected to rise to 53.6 in August, versus previous month’s reading of 50.9.
- The ISM manufacturing index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is projected to increase to 54.5 in August from 54.2 in July.
- Data on construction spending for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending to rise 1% in July following a 0.7% decline in June.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
