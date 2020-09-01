McDonald's Response To TikTok Rumors: Yes, Our Food Can Rot

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) said Monday its burgers can decompose given the right “conditions,” alluding to a social media post, which claimed that the restaurant chain’s food doesn't deteriorate even after more than two decades, Bloomberg reported Monday.

What Happened: The Chicago-based restaurant operator said moisture content of the burgers was vital to their decomposition.

“Without sufficient moisture – either in the food itself or the environment – bacteria and mold may not grow and therefore, decomposition is unlikely," McDonald’s said in a statement.

The fast food chain said its burgers are made out of 100% United States Department of Agriculture-inspected beef and it does not add preservatives to its patties. “The only thing ever added is a touch of salt and pepper on the grill,” according to McDonald's.

Why It Matters: A recent post on TikTok by user "@aly.sherb" features a woman showing a McDonald’s hamburger that allegedly dates back to 1996. It has generated more than 512,000 likes on the short-form video app.

The 24-year old burger, complete with fries, apparently shows no sign of deterioration like mold, breakage, or decomposition.

McDonald’s didn't address the video directly in its statement but said food prepared at home that is left to dehydrate could see similar results.

There is increasing demand for healthier protein alternatives, which is spurting a growth in the plant-based meat segment dominated by Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) and privately-held Impossible Foods Inc., presenting another challenge to McDonald's.

Price Action: MCD shares closed nearly unchanged at $213.52 on Monday and gained 0.1% in the after-hours session.

Photo Courtesy: Tokumeigakarinoaoshima via Wikimedia