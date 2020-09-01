Delta, American Follow In United's Footsteps To Eliminate Ticket Change Fees On Domestic Routes

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) are eliminating ticket change fees on most domestic flights across cabin configurations, the two airlines announced Monday.

What Happened: American said it would not charge change fees for all domestic and short-haul international flights on its premium and most main cabin fares, the airline said in a statement.

Customers would be allowed to keep full value of their original fare, however fare difference for rescheduled itineraries will be applicable, according to American.

Delta is eliminating change fees for domestic travel and for its Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands routes in its premium and main cabins. Change fee will continue to be applicable for travel on basic economy tickets, the carrier announced.

The Atlanta-based airline will extend its waiver on change fee for newly purchased flights, including international and basic economy fares, through the end of the year.

Why It Matters: United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) earlier scrapped the $200 ticket change fee on Sunday.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) doesn't charge any ticket change fees, while its rivals are moving to drop the fees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of June 2020, airlines in the United states carried 80% fewer scheduled service passengers than the same period last year, preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics indicates.

Price Action: American Airlines shares closed almost 4% lower at $13.05 on Monday. On the same day, Delta airlines shares fell nearly 3.6% at $30.85 and declined another 0.13% in the after-hours session.