Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Musk Crosses Zuckerberg To Be World's Third-Richest Person, After Tesla Stock Split
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2020 10:50pm   Comments
Share:
Musk Crosses Zuckerberg To Be World's Third-Richest Person, After Tesla Stock Split

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is now the third richest person in the world ahead of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index

What Happened: Musk’s wealth has climbed to $115 billion, while Zuckerberg is worth $111 billion, as per the Bloomberg Index.

The billionaire entrepreneur's wealth has risen by $87.8 billion this year alone, caused primarily by a nearly 500% spike in Tesla's stock in the same period.

In July, Musk received $2.1 billion in stock benefits as Tesla’s market capitalization hit the $150 mark. The executive benefits from one of the largest corporate payment packages between a CEO and a company’s boards.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s market capitalization is about $464.3 billion, and the company’s shares continue to be on a hot streak — closing more than 12% higher on the first day of split-adjusted trading Monday.

The automaker’s shares have been popular with retail investors in the United States and abroad during the boom in equities seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg noted.

Another billionaire whose wealth has increased considerably during the coronavirus crisis is Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, who was estimated to be worth $204.68 billion in August, according to Forbes.

Musk has joined Zuckerberg and Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in the centibillionaire’s club. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 12.6% higher at $498.32 on Monday and added another 3.3% in the after hours session to $514.75.

Photo Courtesy: Steve Jurvetson on Flickr.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Apple, Tesla Continue Crazy Hot Streak On First Day Of Split Adjusted Trading
Upcoming Tesla Software Update 2020.36 Allows Cars To Read, Adjust To Speed Limit Signs
Is Tesla Pulling Off A 'Business Miracle'?
50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Akcea Therapeutics Jumps Following Acquisition News; Acasti Pharma Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Gates BloombergNews Entrepreneurship Events Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com