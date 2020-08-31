AUD/USD Forecast: Technically Overbought Near Fresh Two-Year Highs

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7382

The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday.

Australian Q2 Company Gross Operating Profits increased 15% much better than the 1.2% expected.

AUD/USD is technically overbought near fresh two-year highs.

The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7402, a level that was last seen in August 2018, adding some pips to its latest advance on the back of the dollar’s persistent weakness. Australia published at the beginning of the day August TD Securities inflation, which was up 1.3% YoY in line with July’s reading. The country also published Q2 Company Gross Operating Profits, which increased 15% much better than the 1.2% expected.

Australia is having a busy calendar this Tuesday, as it will publish the official AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index for August, previously at 53.5, and July Building Permits. The Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI will also be out, foreseen unchanged at 53.9. Finally, the RBA is having a monetary policy meeting. The central bank is expected to leave the monetary policy unchanged, keeping the cash rate at a record low of 0.25%, while policymakers are expected to keep conducting market operations to provide liquidity to the banking system.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair hovers near its daily high ahead of the Asian opening, overbought yet still bullish. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators partially lost their upward strength but remain within extreme levels. The 20 SMA, in the meantime, heads north almost vertically, below the current level and above the larger ones, which also present bullish slopes. The RBA is a risk factor, but if it triggers a bearish movement, the most likely scenario will be buyers reappearing at lower levels.

Support levels: 0.7325 0.7290 0.7245

Resistance levels: 0.7400 0.7440 0.7475

