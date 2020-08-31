6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Zoom Video Communications (NYSE: ZM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are trading higher after the company received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Covid-19 molecular diagnostic test.
- Eastman Kodak (NASDAQ: KODK) shares are trading higher after D.E. Shaw & Co reported a 5.2% passive stake in the company.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering. No details were disclosed.
- Rackspace Technology (NYSE: RXT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas