Who's Saving The Planet? Podcast Episode 4: Cleaning House With Veles

Benzinga Contributor  
August 31, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Meet Amanda Weeks. She's the founder of Veles, a revolutionary all-purpose household cleaner composed of two things — water and organic food waste.

Join Who's Saving The Planet co-hosts Lex Kiefhaber and Tony Noto as they discover the science behind Weeks' remarkable method of taking organic chemical compounds derived from food scraps and transforming them into a product that actually disinfects and cleans.

Let's face it: It's the perfect way to take preemptive action against coronavirus — and practice sustainability. In a quarantined world, Weeks is the entrepreneur you need to know.

Stream the episode below or click here to listen via SavingThePlanetPod.com. (Original airdate — March 28, 2020)

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cleantech environmentNews Entrepreneurship Retail Sales Success Stories Startups General

