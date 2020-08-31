Who's Saving The Planet? Podcast Episode 4: Cleaning House With Veles

Meet Amanda Weeks. She's the founder of Veles, a revolutionary all-purpose household cleaner composed of two things — water and organic food waste.

Join Who's Saving The Planet co-hosts Lex Kiefhaber and Tony Noto as they discover the science behind Weeks' remarkable method of taking organic chemical compounds derived from food scraps and transforming them into a product that actually disinfects and cleans.

Let's face it: It's the perfect way to take preemptive action against coronavirus — and practice sustainability. In a quarantined world, Weeks is the entrepreneur you need to know.

Stream the episode below or click here to listen via SavingThePlanetPod.com. (Original airdate — March 28, 2020)