Why Apple's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher on Monday as the stock begins trading on a split-adjusted basis, as the lower share price has potentially attracted interest from retail investors.

The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue. In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Card, and Apple Pay, among others.

Apple shares were trading up 4.21% at $130.06 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $515.14 and $126.

