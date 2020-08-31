Why InfuSystems' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

InfuSystems (NYSE: INFU) shares are trading higher on Monday after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $28 per share.

InfuSystems is a health care service provider. It offers Infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other sites of care from the locations in the United States and Canada.

The company provides products and services to hospitals, oncology practices and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The segments of the company are ITS and DME services, of which key revenue is derived from the ITS segment.

InfuSystems shares were trading up 2.94% at $14.54 on Monday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $15.19 and $4.86.