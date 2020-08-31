Why Boxlight's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced that it was awarded a STEM contract with Jeffco Public Schools in Colorado.

Boxlight is an educational technology development company and offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. The company is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Boxlight shares were trading up 7.28% at $1.70 on Monday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $4.65 and 33 cents.