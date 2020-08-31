Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Boxlight's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2020 3:16pm   Comments
Share:

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced that it was awarded a STEM contract with Jeffco Public Schools in Colorado.

Boxlight is an educational technology development company and offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. The company is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Boxlight shares were trading up 7.28% at $1.70 on Monday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $4.65 and 33 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BOXL)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2020
70 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com