50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares climbed 171.5% to $34.21 after Nestle SA agreed to acquire the company at an enterprise value of $2.6 billion.
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) climbed 64.2% to $1.2650. Hermitage Offshore Services, on Friday, announced it submitted a request to appeal the NYSE delisting determination.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) gained 59.9% to $18.19 after the company announced it will be acquired by Ionis Pharmaceuticals for $18.15 per share in cash.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) shares climbed 29.3% to $3.065 following a media report that a potential buyer has financing.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) climbed 19.7% to $6.45 after RC Ventures reported a 9% active stake in the company on Friday.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) climbed 18.7% to $1.64. UTStarcom reported the launch of a SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport Platform and postponed the release of H1 financial results.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) surged 17.7% to $4.93. Kindred Biosciences swung to a Q2 profit earlier during the month.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) gained 17.6% to $29.40. Pro-Dex shares climbed around 18% on Friday after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) rose 13.7% to $1.24. Color Star Technology shares jumped 23% on Friday after the company announced collaboration with Red Phoenix Entertainment to strategically expand into sports education.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 13.7% to $18.67 after the company announced agreements with Hitachi to support higher production.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 13.6% to $2.88.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) climbed 13% to $12.34. Atomera, during the month, posted a Q2 loss.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) rose 12.6% to $0.2646. TransAtl Atomera antic Petroleum announced plans to pay the upcoming quarterly dividends on its Series A Preferred Shares in Common Shares.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 12% to $1.02 after declining around 3% on Friday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) climbed 11.3% to $2.56 after jumping 30% on Friday. Sphere 3D, earlier during the month, entered into an agreement for acquisition of a commercial water-as-a-service supplier.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 10.7% to $4.3928 after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation for its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) climbed 10.7% to $29.75.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) gained 9.9% to $2.33.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) surged 9.8% to $45.01.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 8.8% to $0.3725 after gaining over 7% on Friday. Sundial Growers, earlier during the month, reported a 25.82 million unit offering at $0.50 per unit.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained 7.1% to $ 473.94 as the stock begins trading on a split-adjusted basis, with the lower share price potentially attracting interest from retail investors.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 7% to $2.1050 after the company reported its Q2 earnings results.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) rose 7% to $1.0695. Turquoise Hill raised its 2021 gold production forecast and filed an updated Oyu Tolgoi Technical Report.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 5% to $1.26. Gevo shares climbed 10% on Friday after Peak Value IP completed its valuation of the intellectual property of the company and valued it at $412 million.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 4.7% to $59.08 after the company announced the launch of its Hong Kong secondary listing.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 3.7% to $7.63 after the company announced the results from the VASCEPA trial met the primary endpoint.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) gained 3.6% to $129.23 as the stock begins trading on a split-adjusted basis, with the lower share price potentially attracting interest from retail investors.
Losers
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares dipped 64.6% to $0.3856 after the company entered into stock and asset purchase agreement with Grouper Holdings, LLC, a Subsidiary of MiddleGround Capital LLC. The company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the transaction.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares tumbled 62.5% to $0.2660 after the company announced the results from its Phase 3 TRILOGY 2 study of CaPre did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) declined 18.4% to $7.41 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) dropped 16% to $110.13 after several analysts initiated coverage on the company's stock with neutral to bearish ratings.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 16% to $6.93 after jumping 69% on Friday. The company reported better-than-expected FY20 preliminary results last week.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 15.1% to $1.2899. PEDEVCO shares tumbled 28% on Friday after the company issued a second status update regarding open letter delivered to Avalon Energy, LLC.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) fell 12.2% to $0.3116 after declining 21% on Friday. Destination XL Group, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) dropped 12% to $2.91. Garrett Motion, last week, said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares declined 12% to $35.38.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares fell 11.2% to $3.4450. Aditxt, last week, submitted emergency use authorization application for AditxtScore test for COVID-19.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares declined 10.3% to $86.91.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares fell 10% to $15.09.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares dropped 10% to $5.80.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares declined 9.8% to $3.67. Urban One, earlier during the month, announced $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 9.4% to $0.3343. CHF Solutions, earlier during the month, announced pricing of $12.5 million offering at $0.45 per unit.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares fell 9.3% to $0.5801 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares fell 8.2% to $1.5150 after the FDA informed the company that it needs additional time to complete its review of TLANDO's New Drug Application.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) fell 8% to $2.98 after the company reported Phase 2 clinical trial IND filing with the FDA to treat patients with COVID-19.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) fell 7.2% to $16.59 after gaining 21% on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, last week, announced a common stock offering.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares fell 6% to $1.0250 after declining over 4% on Friday. TYME, last week, reported that its oncology research revealed a potential new oral therapy TYPE-19 in 'fight against COVID-19.'
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 5.4% to $0.4208. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, last week, enrolled the first two patients for its first-in-human CoreoGraft study.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 5.4% to $1.23. India Globalization Capital reported a Q2 loss during the later part of the month.
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) fell 3.2% to $135.88 after China late on Friday issued new restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence technology that could further complicate the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations.
