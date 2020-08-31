Market Overview

Tesla China Shares Impressive Video Of Model 3 Production

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2020 11:46am   Comments
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is ramping up production of its mass market Model 3 sedan in multiple factories. Tesla builds the high-volume car in both Fremont, California and at Gigafactory Shanghai in China. 

Tesla China has released video footage showing the Model 3 being produced at Gigafactory Shanghai.

The impressive video shows a large number of Model 3s being constructed by both humans and robots. Much of the video shows robots doing the work with no human involvement. At other points, humans and robots work together to get the job done.

It appears that at the end of assembly, humans amake sure everything is in line and send the cars off to be collected by the new owners.

Benzinga's Take: This factory is very impressive. CEO Elon Musk has talked about wanting a fully automated factory, but admitted the technology is not ready at this time — and human workers are underrated.

Hopefully the Model Y production line will be revealed soon as Tesla finishes the expansion of Gigafactory Shanghai to accommodate the crossover vehicle. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

