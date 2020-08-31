38 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares rose 169.8% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after Nestle SA agreed to acquire the company at an enterprise value of $2.6 billion.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares rose 24.1% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Cinedigm reported a partnership with Canela.TV.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE: TAT) rose 23.6% to $0.2901 in pre-market trading. TransAtlantic Petroleum announced plans to pay the upcoming quarterly dividends on its Series A Preferred Shares in Common Shares.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) rose 23.2% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. UTStarcom reported the launch of a SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport Platform and postponed the release of H1 financial results.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) rose 20.3% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Phase 2 clinical trial IND filing with the FDA to treat patients with COVID-19.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 19.3% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 69% on Friday. The company reported better-than-expected FY20 preliminary results last week.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 19.1% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Friday.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 16.7% to $0.3999 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday. Sundial Growers, earlier during the month, reported a 25.82 million unit offering at $0.50 per unit.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares rose 15.7% to $0.74 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) rose 15.6% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after declining 21% on Friday. Destination XL Group, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) rose 13.7% to $12.94 in pre-market trading. Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals presented data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of vupanorsen at the ESC Congress 2020, the annual meeting for the European Society of Cardiology.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 11.7% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported its Q2 earnings results.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares rose 10.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Friday. TYME, last week, reported that its oncology research revealed a potential new oral therapy TYPE-19 in 'fight against COVID-19.'
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 10% to $2.53 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday. Sphere 3D, earlier during the month, entered into an agreement for acquisition of a commercial water-as-a-service supplier.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) rose 9.3% to $124.99 in pre-market trading. Neurocrine Biosciences, earlier during the month, released upbeat quarterly earnings.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 8.7% to $0.78 in pre-market trading.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 8.5% to $5.85 in pre-market trading. GameStop is expected to report Q2 results on September 9.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 8.4% to $7.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced the results from the VASCEPA trial met the primary endpoint.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 8.2% to $13.05 in pre-market trading. The FDA Chairman Stephen Hahn said a COVID-19 vaccine could get emergency approval without Phase 3 trial results, according to the Financial Times.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) rose 8% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. Turquoise Hill raised its 2021 gold production forecast and filed an updated Oyu Tolgoi Technical Report.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 7.7% to $0.3230 in pre-market trading. Intec Pharma, earlier during the month, priced 7.125 million share registered offering at $0.3511 per share.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 7% to $1.39 in pre-market trading. India Globalization Capital reported a Q2 loss during the later part of the month.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 6.7% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. Gevo shares climbed 10% on Friday after Peak Value IP completed its valuation of the intellectual property of the company and valued it at $412 million.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares rose 6.6% to $14.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday as the company and Qualcomm announced plans to collaborate to power next generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) rose 5.5% to $1.15 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology shares jumped 23% on Friday after the company announced collaboration with Red Phoenix Entertainment to strategically expand into sports education.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 5.1% to $59.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of its Hong Kong secondary listing.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares fell 30.1% to $0.7623 in pre-market trading after the company entered into stock and asset purchase agreement with Grouper Holdings, LLC, a Subsidiary of MiddleGround Capital LLC. The company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the transaction.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares fell 24.2% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the FDA informed the company that it needs additional time to complete its review of TLANDO's New Drug Application.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 23.3% to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NYSE: GSM) fell 20.2% to $0.4050 in pre-market trading. Ferroglobe is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 19.7% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. PEDEVCO shares tumbled 28% on Friday after the company issued a second status update regarding open letter delivered to Avalon Energy, LLC.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) fell 14.2% to $0.49 in pre-market trading. Forum Energy Technologies reported Q2 results earlier in the month.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) fell 10.5% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, last week, announced a common stock offering.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 9.3% to $0.8710 in pre-market trading. Borr Drilling reported preliminary Q2 results on Friday.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 7.9% to $0.34 in pre-market trading. CHF Solutions, earlier during the month, announced pricing of $12.5 million offering at $0.45 per unit.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 5.8% to $0.4190 in pre-market trading. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, last week, enrolled the first two patients for its first-in-human CoreoGraft study.
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) fell 5.3% to $0.7208 in pre-market trading. Hermitage Offshore Services, on Friday, announced it submitted a request to appeal the NYSE delisting determination.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 5.2% to $17.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of offering of 88,500,000 American Depositary Shares. NIO shares fell 7% on Friday after the company reported a proposed offering of 75 million American depositary shares.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas