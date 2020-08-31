54 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares jumped 69.1% to close at $8.25 on Friday after climbing 14% on Thursday. The company reported better-than-expected FY20 preliminary results on Monday morning.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares gained 40.3% to close at $8.15. Edesa Biotech, earlier during the month, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) rose 37.6% to close at $4.54 on Friday after falling 19% on Thursday. FTS International, on Monday, announced an agreement with majority of its secured debtholders on restructuring support agreement to convert over $400 million of debt to equity..
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) gained 29.2% to close at $28.03 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s current CEO Dheeraj Pandey also announced plans to retire upon the selection and appointment of the next CEO. Nutanix also reported a $750 million investment from Bain Capital Private Equity.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares jumped 26.2% to close at $0.3895 on Friday after the company announced stakeholder approval of its recapitalization plan. The company also posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) rose 25% to close at $7.50 after the company priced its 1,766,700 share IPO at $6 per share.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares gained 23.3% to close at $5.08 as the company announced the completion of sale and leaseback transactions for its manufacturing facilities.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) climbed 22% to close at $12.19. BeyondSpring is expected to report Q2 results on September 3.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) rose 20.5% to close at $17.88. Odonate Therapeutics announced a common stock offering on Thursday.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) gained 20% to close at $5.17 potentially on increased investor optimism surrounding developments in rapid, accessible Covid-19 testing and vaccines.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares rose 18.6% to close at $6.45.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) gained 17.7% to close at $25.00 after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ: GBLI) rose 16.9% to close at $23.54.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) climbed 16.8% to close at $26.97 after gaining 21% on Thursday.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 16.6% to close at $6.19. Wedbush initiated coverage on Surface Oncology with an Outperform rating and a price target of $12.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) surged 16.4% to close at $17.54. Dave & Buster's is expected to report Q2 results on September 10.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) climbed 16.2% to close at $11.21. Shares of several hotels, restaurants & leisure companies are trading higher potentially on increased investor optimism surrounding developments in rapid, accessible Covid-19 testing and vaccines.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) surged 15.2% to close at $3.04. Secoo Holding is expected to report Q2 results on September 3.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) gained 15% to close at $11.56. ExOne said it will hold panel discussion '3D Printing – revolution or evolution' on September 9.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) surged 14.2% to close at $3.78 after the company announced a positive topline clinical efficacy results for CUTX-101 Copper Histidinate in the treatment of Menkes disease.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) climbed 14.1% to close at $32.25.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) gained 14% to close at $1.79 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $5 price target.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) gained 13.6% to close at $32.52. GLJ Research initiated coverage on Canadian Solar with a Buy rating.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) surged 13.2% to close at $45.61. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brinker International from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $39 price target.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 12.6% to close at $243.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) gained 12% to close at $2.89.
- Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: FBRX) rose 11.9% to close at $29.86 after Chardan Capital upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 10% to close at $1.20 after Peak Value IP completed its valuation of the intellectual property of the company and valued it at $412 million.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) gained 9% to close at $4.14 after climbing around 15% on Thursday. Pacific Ethanol, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares rose 8.7% to close at $13.96 after gaining 17% on Thursday. Veoneer and Qualcomm will collaborate to power next generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 8% to close at $1.48 after the company announced it will acquire a controlling interest in Smart Repair Pro and Purex.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 7.8% to close at $32.45 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 7.4% to close at $22.79 after surging around 42% in its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Xpeng raised close to $1.5 billion proceeds in its IPO.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) rose 6.2% to close at $19.85 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong earnings guidance for FY20.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) rose 6.1% to close at $66.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 5.8% to close at $237.02 after reporting results for the second quarter.
- QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) shares rose 4.7% to close at $1.35 after the company announced it received expected alternative minimum tax credit refund of $170.7 million.
- Shutterstock, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTK) gained 3.5% to close at $50.00 after Truist Securities upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $60 price target.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares tumbled 28% to close at $1.52 on Friday. PEDEVCO issued a second status update regarding open letter delivered to Avalon Energy, LLC. PEDEVCO shares climbed 169% on Thursday after the company delivered an open letter to the SandRidge Permian Trust, its unit holders, and the operator of its assets regarding an indication of interest to acquire the SandRidge Permian Trust and underlying assets.
- Sun BioPharma, Inc. (OTC: SNBP) shares dipped 22.7% to close at $3.19 after the company reported pricing of $10.5 million public offering and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) shares fell 21.1% to close at $0.3548. Destination XL Group shares jumped around 56% on Thursday after reporting Q2 results.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) fell 13.3% to close at $12.74.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 13.3% to close at $2.15 after the company priced its offering on a firm commitment basis of 2.143 million shares at $2.10 per share.The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about Sept. 10.
- Big Lots, Inc (NYSE: BIG) shares declined 10.3% to close at $49.96 despite of reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) dropped 9.7% to close at $2.32.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 9.4% to close at $3.20.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) fell 9.4% to close at $5.51. Bioceres Crop Solutions is expected to release Q4 results on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) dipped 9.2% to close at $97.12. Ollie's Bargain reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) dipped 9.2% to close at $17.60. Li Auto generated $1.1 billion through its IPO last month.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) fell 8.9% to close at $12.11. Natural Grocers released Q3 results earlier during the month.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) fell 7.7% to close at $4.46. AutoWeb shares jumped 35% on Thursday as Barrington Research upgraded AutoWeb from Market Perform to Outperform.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 6.9% to close at $18.50 after the company reported a proposed offering of 75 million American depositary shares.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) fell 6% to close at $3.99. VBI Vaccines shares gained 32% on Thursday after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $9.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 5.9% to close at $2.07.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas