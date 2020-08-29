Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Unveils Neuralink's Brain Implant In Pigs: Expects To Cure Ailments
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2020 10:09am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Unveils Neuralink's Brain Implant In Pigs: Expects To Cure Ailments

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk presented his Neuralink venture at the headquarters in Fremont, California on Friday showing a live demo of the brain technology via livestream.

Musk revealed the V2 prototype of the automated surgical system - Musk introduced a group of pigs in the demo which had been implanted with mind-reading brain implants.

Musk has described the chip as being like a 'Fitbit' which is an activity tracker usually worn on the wrist. Musk said, "It's kind of like a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires."

During the demo Musk introduced one pig named Gertrude who was brought out into her pen and had a brain implant that’s 22.5 millimeters across and 8 millimeters thick. He explained the tones were sounded whenever the nerves in the pig's snout triggered electrical impulses that were picked up by her brain implant. 

The Company: Neuralink is a brain-machine interface aiming to integrate humans with artificial intelligence by surgically implanting processors into brains. The company has been developing a system of ultrathin electrodes that thread into the brain to read from or stimulate neurons. It is estimated that Musk himself has poured $100 million into the brain-computer interface research.

Benefits Of The Chip: Musk said there are a number of potential benefits to installing Neuralink in the brain, such as restoring eyesight, limb function and hearing, which are mainly cognitive benefits. Another reason for the presentation was to recruit new people to join Neuralink. Musk is expecting to expand from 100 employees to around 10,000.

Most importantly this revolutionary brain interface developed by Neuralink could also blur the lines between humanity and technology. Musk stressed Neuralink brain chip is still pending one of its important permits from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Related links:

Elon Musk Talks Neuralink, Brain Stimulation And AI With Joe Rogan

Elon Musk Talks About The Tesla Cybertruck Smash-Up: ''I Was Not Expecting That'

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

What Tesla Investors Should Know Ahead Of Stock Split
Chinese EV Dealership Jiuzi Files For IPO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
We Asked A Market Structure Expert To Change One Rule About The Stock Market
Alibaba-Backed EV Maker Xpeng Shoots Up 41% On NYSE Debut After $1.5B IPO
California Approves $437M Funding To Build Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk NeuralinkNews Health Care Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com