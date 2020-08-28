The Circular Economy – WHAT THE TRUCK?!? (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, how to gain free access to SONAR, the scorching trucking market, how robots are helping e-commerce shippers keep pace, the circular economy and TriumphPay going more mobile than ever.

Plus, Bad New/Good News concerning a pistachio heist in trucking, one driver's leap of faith and why you may have trouble finding a PS5 this holiday season.

They're joined by special guests Lior Elazary, CEO and founder, inVia; Sheri Henish, founder, Supply Chain Revolution; Mac Pinkerton, president of North American Surface Transportation, and Mike Neill, chief technology officer, C.H. Robinson; and Mitch Hixon, vice president of business development, TriumphPay.

