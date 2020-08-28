Why Forte Biosciences's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ: FBRX) shares are trading higher on Friday after getting two upgrades.
Chardan Capital upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $45 per share. In addition, Brookline Capital initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $90 price target.
Forte Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on dermatology. The company is developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. FB-401 has completed Phase 1/2 a testing in adult and pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis. It plans to advance FB-401 into a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial in mid-2020.
Forte Biosciences's stock traded up 8.88% at $29.06 per share at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.75 and a 52-week low of $6.33.
Latest Ratings for FBRX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2020
|Brookline Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Aug 2020
|Chardan Capital
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Aug 2020
|Truist Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for FBRX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings