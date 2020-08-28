Why Fortress Biotech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company announced positive topline clinical efficacy results for CUTX-101 Copper Histidinate in the treatment of Menkes disease.

Fortress Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm is involved in the business of acquiring, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product portfolio encompasses Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, Luxamend, and Dermasorb. The business activities of the group function through Dermatology Product Sales, and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development.

Fortress Biotech's stock traded up 16.48% at $3.86 per share at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.02 and a 52-week low of $1.04.