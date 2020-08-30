Check Out This Californian Luxury Estate Situated In Central Woodside For $24.8M

Fancy buying a luxury property in the Golden State? California boasts the innovative tech culture of Silicon Valley and beautiful beaches and this luxurious Hilltop House is on sale for $24.8 million.

The property on 234 Albion Avenue, Woodside, California, was designed by architect Gardner Dailey and built back in 1935. The Woodside home has over 11,400 square feet of interior space on a 3.31-acre property.

The grounds include a pool, tennis court, and lawns ideal for hosting family or philanthropic events. Located in the heart of central Woodside the property is just minutes to Stanford, Silicon Valley and located near two airports.

The property is set far back from the street with added layers of privacy from redwood groves and a vast meadow adjoining a conservation easement.

The three-story residence is classically appointed with hardwood floors, refined millwork, and grand formal rooms complemented by a parlor, entertainment bar, library and chef's kitchen.

Personal quarters include a total of eight bedrooms, including the lavish multi-room master suite, plus extended family living quarters with full kitchen, and lower-level staff quarters.