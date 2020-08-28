44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) climbed 47.8% to $0.4561 after the company announced stakeholder approval of its recapitalization plan. The company also posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 28.5% to $27.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s current CEO Dheeraj Pandey also announced plans to retire upon the selection and appointment of the next CEO. Nutanix also reported a $750 million investment from Bain Capital Private Equity.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares rose 26.7% to $5.22 as the company announced the completion of sale and leaseback transactions for its manufacturing facilities.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) gained 25.6% to $4.1432 after falling 19% on Thursday. FTS International, on Monday, announced an agreement with majority of its secured debtholders on restructuring support agreement to convert over $400 million of debt to equity..
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) climbed 25% to $6.10 after climbing 14% on Thursday. The company reported better-than-expected FY20 preliminary results on Monday morning.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) gained 23.8% to $18.37. Odonate Therapeutics announced a common stock offering on Thursday.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) climbed 17.2% to $1.84 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $5 price target.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) rose 17.2% to $27.05 after gaining 21% on Thursday.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) surged 16.6% to $11.72. ExOne said it will hold panel discussion '3D Printing – revolution or evolution' on September 9.
- Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: FBRX) gained 16.3% to $31.04 after Chardan Capital upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) surged 16.3% to $3.00.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) climbed 13.6% to $1.2399 after Peak Value IP completed its valuation of the intellectual property of the company and valued it at $412 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) rose 13.3% to $10.93. Shares of several hotels, restaurants & leisure companies are trading higher potentially on increased investor optimism surrounding developments in rapid, accessible Covid-19 testing and vaccines.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares gained 12.3% to $6.11.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) surged 12.4% to $16.94. Dave & Buster's is expected to report Q2 results on September 10.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 11.5% to $241.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) gained 11.2% to $31.85. GLJ Research initiated coverage on Canadian Solar with a Buy rating.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) surged 9.4% to $44.09. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brinker International from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $39 price target.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 9.3% to $5.80. Wedbush initiated coverage on Surface Oncology with an Outperform rating and a price target of $12.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 7.4% to $22.79 after surging around 42% in its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Xpeng raised close to $1.5 billion proceeds in its IPO.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) rose 7.4% to $4.08 after climbing around 15% on Thursday. Pacific Ethanol, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares rose 7% to $13.73 after gaining 17% on Thursday. Veoneer and Qualcomm will collaborate to power next generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 6.6% to $1.46 after the company announced it will acquire a controlling interest in Smart Repair Pro and Purex.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) rose 5.5% to $19.73 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong earnings guidance for FY20.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 5.4% to $31.75 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) shares gained 5.4% to $6.63 after surging 16% on Thursday.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 5.3% to $235.86 after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) rose 5.2% to $65.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) shares rose 5.1% to $1.3550 after the company announced it received expected alternative minimum tax credit refund of $170.7 million.
- Shutterstock, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTK) gained 5% to $50.67 after Truist Securities upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $60 price target.
Losers
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares dipped 45% to $1.16. PEDEVCO issued a second status update regarding open letter delivered to Avalon Energy, LLC. PEDEVCO shares climbed 169% on Thursday after the company delivered an open letter to the SandRidge Permian Trust, its unit holders, and the operator of its assets regarding an indication of interest to acquire the SandRidge Permian Trust and underlying assets.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) shares fell 21% to $0.3548. Destination XL Group shares jumped around 56% on Thursday after reporting Q2 results.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) dropped 18.3% to $3.9448. AutoWeb shares jumped 35% on Thursday as Barrington Research upgraded AutoWeb from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Sun BioPharma, Inc. (OTC: SNBP) shares declined 17.6% to $3.40 after the company reported pricing of $10.5 million public offering and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) fell 14.6% to $12.54.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 11.4% to $2.17 after the company priced its offering on a firm commitment basis of 2.143 million shares at $2.10 per share.The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about Sept. 10.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) fell 9.7% to $5.49. Bioceres Crop Solutions is expected to release Q4 results on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) dropped 9.4% to $2.13.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 9.3% to $2.3317.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) dropped 9.3% to $1.9969.
- Big Lots, Inc (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 9% to $50.72 despite of reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) fell 8.4% to $5.41 after dropping around 10% on Thursday. Retractable Technologies released quarterly results last week.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) fell 5.6% to $4.0072. VBI Vaccines shares gained 32% on Thursday after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $9.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 3.8% to $19.13 after the company reported a proposed offering of 75 million American depositary shares.
