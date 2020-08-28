Why Shutterstock's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) shares are trading higher on Friday after Truist Securities upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $60 price target.
Shutterstock is a U.S.-based company that is primarily engaged in provision of digital contents and digital asset management services. The content segment, whose offerings include photographs, illustrations, vector art, video clips, and music tracks, contributes almost all of the company's revenue. Shutterstock's digital content products are marketed under brands including Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial.
Shutterstock's stock traded up 5.80% at $51.09 per share at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.45 and a 52-week low of $28.76.
Latest Ratings for SSTK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2020
|Truist Securities
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jul 2020
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Maintains
|Hold
