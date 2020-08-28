Why Gevo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares are trading higher on Friday after Peak Value IP completed its valuation of the intellectual property of the company and valued it at $412 million.

Gevo is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment and the Gevo Development/Agri-Energy segment.

Gevo's stock traded up 25.69% at $1.37 per share at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.60 and a 52-week low of 46 cents.