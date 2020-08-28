30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) shares rose 59% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Thursday.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) rose 43.4% to $0.4425 in pre-market trading after the company reported approval of its recapitalization plan.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares rose 22.5% to $4.85 in pre-market trading as the company announced the completion of sale and leaseback transactions for its manufacturing facilities.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 20.3% to $5.74 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Thursday.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 18.9% to $35.78 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 14.3% to $256.05 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) rose 13.8% to $24.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s current CEO Dheeraj Pandey also announced plans to retire upon the selection and appointment of the next CEO. Nutanix also reported a $750 million investment from Bain Capital Private Equity.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 11.9% to $242.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 10.7% to $5.88 in pre-market trading. Wedbush initiated coverage on Surface Oncology with an Outperform rating and a price target of $12.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares rose 10.3% to $14.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Thursday. Veoneer and Qualcomm will collaborate to power next generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 8.7% to $2.99 in pre-market trading. Earlier during the week, the FDA issued emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma as a potential COVID–19 treatment.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) rose 8.4% to $4.12 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Thursday. Pacific Ethanol, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 7.9% to $22.90 in pre-market trading after surging around 42% in its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Xpeng raised close to $1.5 billion proceeds in its IPO.
- QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) shares rose 7.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received expected alternative minimum tax credit refund of $170.7 million.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) rose 7.3% to $46.25 in pre-market trading. Toll Brothers reported upbeat quarterly results on Tuesday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) rose 4.8% to $4.45 in pre-market trading. VBI Vaccines shares gained 32% on Thursday after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $9.
- Big Lots, Inc (NYSE: BIG) shares rose 3.5% to $57.65 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) rose 3% to $19.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong earnings guidance for FY20.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) rose 2.6% to $64.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 33.3% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. PEDEVCO shares climbed 169% on Thursday after the company delivered an open letter to the SandRidge Permian Trust, its unit holders, and the operator of its assets regarding an indication of interest to acquire the SandRidge Permian Trust and underlying assets.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) shares fell 15.2% to $0.3813 in pre-market trading. Destination XL Group shares jumped around 56% on Thursday after reporting Q2 results.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 14.2% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company increased its previously announced bought deal to $4.5 million due to strong demand.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) fell 7.1% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Thursday. Retractable Technologies released quarterly results last week.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) fell 7.1% to $22.87 in pre-market trading. Beam Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) fell 6.9% to $24.88 in pre-market trading.
- Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) fell 6.8% to $47.80 in pre-market trading. Shift4 Payments, earlier in August, reported results for the second quarter.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 6% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% in the previous session. Moxian, agreed to merger terms with Btab Group on Thursday.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 6% to $6.44 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Thursday.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 4.8% to $18.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of 75 million American depositary shares.
- Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) fell 3.9% to $210.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas